Highland Speedway hosts UMP ProModifieds Summer National racing

HIGHLAND – Here are the results from Saturday night's UMP ProModifieds Summer Nationals racing card at Highland Speedway, a quarter-mile dirt oval in Highland:

HEAT 1: Andrew Johns, Belleville; Matthew Edler, St. Louis; Nathan Schmitt, no hometown; Stephen Fohne, St. Louis; Justin Durbin, Mulberry Grove, Ill.; Owen Steinkoenig, Highland; Rodney Anderson, Clay City, Ill.; C.J. Volluz, Troy; Steven Wolf, Edwardsville

HEAT 2: Bret Eilerman, Highland; Ryan Timmons, Centralia; Noah Sugg, Greenville; Cale Hartnagel, Pocahontas; Josh Heuiser, Marine; John Holzhauer, Pocahontas; Nick Haas, Warrentown, Mol; Jarrett Stryker, no hometown

HEAT 3: Cody Zobrist, Highland; Billy Knebel, Pocahontas; Ryan Hamilton, Fairview Heights; Jimmy Cummins, Highland; Doug Tye, Collinsville; Willy Myers, no hometown; Michael Kettler, Millstadt; Kenny Edwards, Edwardsville

B FEATURE: Myers; Volluz; Holzhauer; Steinkoenig; Wolf; Haas; Kettler; Anderson; Stryker; Edwards

A FEATURE: Johns; Zobrist; Knebel; Sugg; Eilermann; Timmons; Schmitt; Edler; Hamilton; Fohne; Hartnagel; Cummins; Durbin; Heuiser; Tye; Myers; Volluz; Holzhauer