The Anderson Hospital Foundation was established in 2011 to support the hospital in its mission to meet the healthcare needs of our growing community.



The Foundation enables longevity of a donor gift through donor opportunities such as endowments, planned giving, charitable gift annuities, grants, memorials, bequests, naming rights, annual campaigns, and future capital campaigns. A governing board focuses on contributions, cultivating relationships and identifying donor opportunities, while making certain sound investments are made for the foundation, in order to create and sustain its financial support of the hospital.

Highland resident, Jason Weiss, was recently appointed to the Foundation Board. Weiss is a Project Manager with The Korte Company in Highland, Illinois. As a Project Manager with The Korte Company, Weiss is responsible for the overall control of all aspects of a construction project from inception to completion. Weiss has been a fixture at Anderson Hospital through various Korte projects, as well as a participant in numerous fundraising events. In 2013, he strengthened his partnership with Anderson by serving as Co-Chair of the Foundation's Annual Sporting Clay Classic.



"It is with great pleasure that we add Jason to the Board," said Lendell Phelps, Anderson Hospital Foundation Co-Chair. "He will serve as a distinct asset to our mission."

The Foundation Board includes:

Dr. Max Eakin, Co-Chair

Lendell Phelps, Co-Chair

Dr. Thomas Hill, Director

Michael Marshall, Treasurer

Tom Maxwell, Director

Kathie Opel, Director

Keith Page, Director

Mark Shashek, Secretary

Jason Weiss, Director

Barry Wilson, Director

