HARDIN – A Highland man was arrested in the Calhoun High School Gymnasium during an incident at a Feb. 22 IHSA class 1-A boys' basketball regional championship game featuring Calhoun High School against Madison High School.

Robie Poston, 48, is accused of arguing with referees until he was ordered by a Calhoun Sheriff's Deputy to leave the game. Instead of leaving, however, Poston is accused of refusing to leave and shoving a deputy in the chest. He was therefore charged with felony aggravated battery, a Class 2 Felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A Misdemeanor.

During the time of his arrest, Poston had retired law enforcement credentials as well as a firearm. The firearm was being carried lawfully and was not brandished or used in the commission of any crime.

Poston has since posted bail.

