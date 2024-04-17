ROXANA - The Highland girls track team led the way as many area athletes had good showings in the Roxana Relays meet, held on Monday at Charlie Raich Field at Roxana High School.

The Bulldogs won the team championship with 84 points, with Jersey coming in second with 73 points, third place went to Civic Memorial at 48 points, fourth place went to Marquette Catholic at 39 points, East Alton-Wood River was fifth at 29 points, the host Shells were sixth with 16 points, Mascoutah finished seventh at 14 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was eighth with three points.

In the two open races on the card, the 100 meters was won by the Oilers' Jessica Brown at 13.15 seconds. Lexi Trexler of Jersey was in second at 13.37 seconds, and third place went to Abby Packer of Metro-East at 13.84 seconds. Morgan Reinhold of CM was in at 13.97 seconds, Marquette's Madison Bassett came in at 14.55 seconds, and Highland's Madalyn Shirley was in at 14.71 seconds for Highland. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Morgan Rister of the Explorers at 14:08.62, while Highland teammates Rowan Passmore and Layna Powers went two-three, with Passmore in at 14:11.55, and Powers having a time of 14:15.02. Abby Fraley of Jersey came in at 16:01.69, CM's Taylor Brooks came home at 16:28.94, and the Knights' Audrey Goeckner had a time of 16L54.21.

The results of the lone hurdles race, the 100 meters, had the Eagles' Sarah Rider winning it at 17.21 seconds, while Neely Goetten of Jersey was second at 17.86 seconds, and EAWR's Gina Truax was third at 17.92 seconds. Alexis Gurley of Highland came in at 18.30 seconds, while Elizabeth Clouse of Roxana was home at 19.31 seconds.

In the open relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Highland at 53.36 seconds, with EAWR second at 53.90 seconds, and third place going to Jersey at 54.55 seconds. CM was in at 56.00 seconds, Marquette had a time of 56.16 seconds, and Roxana was in at 57.79 seconds. Highland won the 4x200 meter race at 1:51.77, with Marquette second at 1:53.89, and Roxana was a very close third place finisher at 1:53.98. CM came in at 1:54.64, Jersey was right behind at 1:54.69, and EAWR was in at 2:31.43.

Highland won the 4x400 meters at 4:12.53, with Marquette second at 4:35.26, and CM third at 4:47.59. Jersey had a time of 4:50.54, and Roxana came in at 5:14.62. In the 4x800 meters, the winner was Highland at 11:05.97, with CM coming in second at 11:35.65, and Marquette was third at 11:53.07. Jersey's time was 12:30.82.

In the distance medley relays, the 1,600-meter sprint medley was won by Highland at 2:00.77, with second place going to Marquette at 2:01.64, and Jersey finished third at 2:02.54. CM's time was 2:05.00, while EAWR was in at 2:07.49, Roxana came home at 2:10.03, and Metro-East came in at 2:14.40. In the 4,000-meter distance medley, Highland came out on top at 14:13.81, with second place going to CM at 15:19.27. and taking third place was Marquette at 15:32.26. Roxana was home at 15:53.23, and Jersey's time was 16:37.05. In the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles relay, Jersey came out on top at 1:07.51, with Roxana second at 1:14.01, and Highland in third at 1:17.57.

In the field events, the Panthers' Amelia Streibel won the shot put with a throw of 10.05 meters, with EAWR's Milla LeGette second at 9.38 meters, and Larissa Taylor of Highland right behind in third at 9.37 meters. Jami Jones of Marquette had a toss of 9.00 meters, while Alora Kincaide of CM went 7.84 meters, Miranda Williams of Roxana had a distance of 7.50 meters, and Morgan Koch of Metro-East went 7.03 meters. In the discus throw, LeGette won the event with a throw of 29.89 meters, with Taylor second at 29.36 meters, and Abbi Benz of Jersey was third at 28.94 meters. Kaylee Hoffman of Roxana had a toss of 26.37 meters, while Alecia McCully of Marquette went 21.37 meters, and CM's Erica McGauhey had a throw of 18.77 meters.

In the high jump, Lauren Maas of Highland went over at 1.52 meters to win the event, with Maia Fefferman of Mascoutah and Morgan Allen of Jersey tying for second at 1.47 meters, Fefferman taking second on the fewest misses rule. Kinley Govero of CM and Ari Davenport of Marquette both cleared 1.32 relays.

The long jump was won by Sarah Rider of the Eagles, who went 4.93 meters, with Annabell Yammitz of Jersey second at 4.84 meters, and CM's Belle Brousseau was third at 4.71 meters. Highland's had a leap of 4.64 meters, while Hannah Stainback of Roxana went 4.34 meters, Taylor Minner of the Oilers had a distance of 4.17 meters, and Marquette's Madison Bassett went 3.97 meters. Rider also won the triple jump, going 10.25 meters to win, while Jersey teammates Megan Stewart and Goetten went two-three, Stewart jumping 10.06 meters, and Goetten going 9.76 meters. Davenport had a leap of 9.64 meters, while Maya Pollard of Highland went 9.26 meters.

