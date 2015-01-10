Jersey was within one basket of defeating Highland in regulation time, but the Bulldogs were too much for the Panthers on Friday night in a 63-55 overtime Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Zac Ridenour led Jersey with 24 points in one of his best games of the season. Luke Shively added 11 points for the Panthers.

Jersey coach Stote Reeder was disappointed in the outcome and said he thought this was a game the Panthers should have won.

"In my 17 years of coaching, I don't know if I have seen one quite like that," Reeder said. "Austin Elledge is one of the best players in the conference and we stopped him until the fourth quarter and overtime when he scored 16 of Highland's 27 points. We had a nice lead and we proved we don't finish very well. Our players have to make plays down the stretch."

After three quarters, Jersey led 42-27 over Highland and it appeared had the game in hand. The game was tied at regulation at 54-54. In overtime, Highland outscored Jersey 9-1.

Ridenour was a bright spot for the Panthers and Reeder said he had "a very good game."

"Defensively, Ridenour also played well," Reeder said.

Jersey falls to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

