HIGHLAND – Every year the Highland Chamber of Commerce hosts a lighted Christmas Parade through the streets of downtown Highland culminating in the lighting of the downtown square. The parade theme for 2017 will be “The 12 Days of Christmas”.

Nancie Zobrist, Executive Director of the Highland Chamber of Commerce said, “We have such a creative community, I can’t wait to see how this traditional theme will be expressed in modern times.”

If your company is interested in participating in the Chamber’s Lighted Christmas parade you may visit the Chamber’s website at www.HighlandIllinois.com, click on the Calendar page and then Event Registration, or you can email penny@highlandillinois.com and she can send you a registration form.

