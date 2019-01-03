HIGHLAND – The Highland Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the highly coveted Business Person of the Year Award, Bob Hardy Citizen of the Year Award, Bill Pierce Chamber Member of the Year Award and the Homer Poss Lifetime Achievement Award. Winners will be announced and celebrated at the combined Highland Chamber Awards and Fundraiser night on March 30, 2019.

“There are many in our community whose achievements deserve to be recognized” said Chamber Executive Director Nancie Zobrist. “The Highland Chamber of Commerce believes that it is imperative that we recognize and thank those who make Highland the best place to Live, Learn, Work, Shop and Play.”

The Business Person of the Year Award is presented to a local business person who has shown outstanding performance and success in his/her industry and a “beyond-the-call-of-duty” dedication to Highland, IL. In addition to holding a leadership role in his/her company, the honoree has actively participated in service organizations, governing boards, and other civic committees, promoting growth and development for all Highland businesses.

The Bob Hardy Citizen of the Year Award is presented to someone who has supported and enhanced the image and civic progress of Highland. The person has contributed substantial personal time, financial support, and/or effort to the community and civic events, thereby leading to a higher standard of living in the Highland area.

The Bill Pierce Chamber Member of the Year Award is designed to honor a Highland Chamber of Commerce member who has exhibited extraordinary service to the organization, and who has made use of his/her business skills for betterment of the entire community. This person has held Chamber leadership positions; being a board member, project chairperson or active volunteer and has shown initiative and creativity in pursuing the goals of his/her business or profession.

The highly coveted but not always awarded Homer Poss Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant positive impact on the Highland community through his or her past achievements over a long period of time and who has enhanced the quality of life for Highland area residents. This person would be an “unsung hero”, that person that is constantly working to make Highland better but isn’t always on the front page. This award is not necessarily presented each year, only when the selection committee feels there is a need to honor a special Highland contributor.

“We’d love for the public to help the Chamber recognize and honor these AWESOME citizens who help make Highland the BEST place to be,” said Zobrist. Nomination forms for each award can be found on the Highland Chamber of Commerce website, www.highlandillinois.com/awards, or can be picked up at the Chamber Office. Each nomination needs to include a description of why you believe the person you are nominating deserves the award. The Chamber Awards Committee uses the descriptions when considering each nominee, so be as specific as possible. Nominations can be submitted online or mailed to the Chamber Office at 1216 Main Street, Highland, IL 62249 and will be accepted through 5pm February 26, 2019.

