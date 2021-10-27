HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council is seeking young artists to participate in Youth Arts Expo on November 13 at the Highland Masonic Lodge. Visual artists, musicians, vocalists, actors, and writers in grades 6-12 are encouraged to apply to be a part of this exciting event. All applicants will be featured, and it is free to participate and attend! Anyone interested should contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com.

The Highland Arts Council is excited to be hosting talented young artists of the region in the third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Exposition

The exposition will give young artists an opportunity to showcase their emerging talents with the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are encouraged to attend this free event in support of the young artists.

The Highland Arts Council hopes to advance the youth of the community through their support, knowing that these young artists will one day be leaders in fostering the appreciation of the arts in the region.

