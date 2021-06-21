HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council (HAC) has been notified that they will receive a $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant was designated for a mural to be placed on the west wall of the Weinheimer Building to honor its past and to shine a light on the future of Highland and the Weinheimer Building as a part of the community.

“This was quite an honor for the Highland Arts Council,” reported Lynnette Schuepbach, president of the organization. “A representative for the NEA actually called us to ask if we wanted to apply for the grant. It was unusual to have a national organization call us, but we received it as an honor and applied. This is the second time that the NEA has shown confidence in HAC and its mission to bring art to the community, and the community has stepped up to match the grants. We are honored and thrilled.”

Schuepbach continued, “Because the building is over 50 years old, we needed approval from the Highland City Council and the State Historic Preservation Office as part of the grant process. Since we are not damaging the structure of the building, we received the approval. The Highland Arts Council is proud of its Art Walk and the ways in which art has enhanced our city. We plan to expand the Art Walk and build Highland’s reputation to be the Arts Mecca of the Metro East as a Mural City.”

This grant will help bring renowned artists from St. Louis, Robert Fishbone and his daughter Liza, to paint the mural after the design has been approved by the HAC and the City Council. In addition, there may be an opportunity for people from the community to paint part of the background of the design, under the artists’ directions, to make it an interactive experience. This interaction of the community will continue the purpose of the Weinheimer Building, which was built to bring our community together. It has done that since 1949 through the generosity of forward thinkers within the city.

The HAC is extending an invitation to citizens, businesses and organizations from the community who see the value in creating beauty in our city. We encourage you to partner with us to develop a mural that will bring people into our community and expand the local economy. As a donor, you will share ownership of Highland’s newest community art. Engraved bricks will replace the small area of landscaping in front of the wall. People of the community and beyond have the option to buy a brick to keep Highland’s history moving forward and to help match the grant. Honor or remember you or your family’s name, your business’, or your organization’s name. These bricks will commemorate every business, organization and/or person who knows the value of keeping art alive in our city. To receive an order form, call 618-558-0054, email lynnette@highlandartscouncil.org or download it from the HAC website, www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org. Pave the way for community art.

Lynnette Schuepbach

Highland Arts Council

