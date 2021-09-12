HIGHLAND - During Street Art Festival on September 18, 2021, the HAC will revamp the Unity Project that started at a previous Street Art Festival. This year, we will be adding walls to the project made by weaving “plarn”.

Plarn is a continuous yarn made from plastic bags cut into strips. Weaving is a simple “over, under, over, under” process and you can say you helped. Come join in the fun and add your contribution to the whole piece of art.

Article continues after sponsor message

While you are looking at the other works of art, get your photo taken by our HAC Clown Car. It has a hat, a big red nose, eyes, and hippie flowers to delight you. We’ll add your photos to our Facebook page as a supporter of the arts.

Save the date for Art in the Park on October 9-10, 2021, at Lindendale Park. The Unity Project will continue there. Other exciting events are Kids Kreation area, Art Gallery…Just for Kids, live music, and delicious food. And don’t forget to check on the progress of the mural going up at the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland.

More like this: