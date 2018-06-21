HIGHLAND – Highland American Legion Post 439’s baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie to post a 4-3 win over Alton Post 126 in an Illinois District 22 game at Glik Park in Highland Wednesday night.

The loss put Post 126 at 9-7 for the summer, 2-2 in District 22 league play; Highland went to 8-4 overall for the summer, 4-1 in the district.

Post 439 scored twice in the first and twice again in the sixth to take the win; Alton runs came in the top of the second when Ryan Best singled in Griffin Bianco, in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2 when Ben Mossman drew a bases-loaded walk from Elliott Prott to bring in Cullen McBride and in the seventh when McBride singled Adam Stilts to pull Alton to 4-3; Jayce Maag, trying to tie the game on the hit, was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Ethan Kopsie was 1-for-2 with a double for Post 126, with Elijah Dannenbrink 1-for-3 with a double, Stilts 1-for-4 with a run scored, McBride 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Mossman and Best 1-for-3 with an RBI each and Bianco a run scored.

Post 126 travels to Jerseyville for a 7 p.m. game against Post 498 at Ken Schell Field this evening before taking on Belleville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitey Herzog Field and heading to Danville for a 1 p.m Sunday game.

