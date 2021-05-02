In a normal year, the event has 500 people in attendance. Although limited this year, we are following state COVID-19 guidelines. Since the state is in the bridge phase, those who are vaccinated and are 14 days after receiving a final dose, will not count towards our capacity limits. Please contact Jim at 618-409-5118 or Terry at 618-781-0064 today for tickets or questions! We will not be holding unpaid tickets at the door this year due to the restrictions. Come on out and join us for a fun night with the entire family!

Dinner tickets range from $10-$50 depending upon your needs and include dinner and most drinks. Sponsorships are $300 and include the same as a regular dinner ticket, but with added benefits. We include about $265 worth of raffle tickets, a special sponsorship drawing for every ten sponsors, a sponsor print, and a small goodie bag with all sponsorships! We will also have a silent auction, a live auction, a few games, and lots of raffles. All Greenwings go home with something, because we feel they are our future!

Article continues after sponsor message

The amount of people allowed may be limited, but we are not limiting what we do on our end! We have a beautiful Jack Daniels barrel table graciously donated by Walt Hemberger. We have a boat package donated by Hackethal Construction. There are so many Ducks Unlimited merchandise items underwritten by various businesses all over the area. Victory Lane, Pete Drummond, Phillip’s 66, Slagle Financial, and many others have stepped up with generous donations to help us keep raising money for conservation. Local artisan, Jack Trittschuch, continues to donate handmade duck and goose calls! We have amazing canvas prints and so much more to share with everyone who attends. Outrageous Outdoors help us out with our firearms. Keith Jackson, a local auctioneer, will lead the live auction and make you laugh!

Conservation is our main goal! Ducks Unlimited works hard to preserve the wetlands. They are currently working many projects. One of them is local to us at Horseshoe! Your dollars and donations are put to good use, and we are seeing the results right in our own backyard! Everything brought in at our banquet will go to Ducks Unlimited. Our chapter runs on volunteers like you! If you are interested in joining our cause or helping out this year in some way, please also call Jim or Terry. We love to talk about what Ducks Unlimited is doing for North America, and especially our local area! Together, we can conserve our wetlands and make the world a better place for generations to come. Get your tickets today so that you can be a part of our mission! You won’t be disappointed!

More like this: