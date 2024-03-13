ALTON - The United States Marine Corps made a large-scale presentation this week to a gifted Marquette Catholic student, Lawson Bell.

Bell, a Marquette senior, was presented a $180,000 ROTC Scholarship by Marine Corps Recruiter Sgt. Murphy Corona.

Corona said that Bell scored in high fashion on physical fitness tests as well as his academic skills.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He now qualifies for the Naval ROTC Scholarship,” she said.

The purpose of the Navy ROTC program is to educate and train qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the Navy's unrestricted communities, the Navy Nurse Corps and Marine Corps.

Bell has also been an outstanding hockey player for the Alton Redbirds team.

Bell was thrilled over the surprise honor at Marquette this week. He will become an officer after his college studies are complete and then transition into a term with the Marine Corps.

More like this: