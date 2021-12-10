Photo by Ryan NeuverthEDWARDSVILLE – Emergency responders are at the scene of a building collapse Friday night at the Amazon warehouse after strong winds hit. There are reports of several inside the building after the collapse.

Edwardsville Fire Department is part of the first responders at the scene.

At 10:40 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said it could not yet categorize the strike at Amazon as a tornado and said Saturday it will begin assessments to make the full determination. However, the NWS in St. Louis said there were multiple reports of tornadoes and high wind strikes on the Illinois side that must be surveyed.

There is a large emergency response presence at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

St. Clair County Special Emergency Services, St. Louis City Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Belleville Fire Department and Mehlville Fire Department are all reported at the scene.
Story Developing...

