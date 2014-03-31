High Schools Compete in L&C¹s 7th Annual Trebuchet Contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – The Highland High School trebuchet team, Throwing Up, beat Jerseyville High School to place first in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Seventh Annual Trebuchet Contest this Friday. More than 180 students from area high schools formed teams of four to five. The teams competed with trebuchets they designed and built using their knowledge of physical science. Instead of rocks, they hurled rubber balls. Teams were judged on a report, which documents their efforts and results as well as the design and history of trebuchets, CAD drawings and their performance in competition. Article continues after sponsor message To see more photos of the event, visit L&C’s Trebuchet 2014 Flickr set at www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157643076561033 . Photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Specialist # # # More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip