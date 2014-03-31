GODFREY – The Highland High School trebuchet team, Throwing Up, beat Jerseyville High School to place first in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Seventh Annual Trebuchet Contest this Friday. More than 180 students from area high schools formed teams of four to five. The teams competed with trebuchets they designed and built using their knowledge of physical science. Instead of rocks, they hurled rubber balls. Teams were judged on a report, which documents their efforts and results as well as the design and history of trebuchets, CAD drawings and their performance in competition.

To see more photos of the event, visit L&C's Trebuchet 2014 Flickr set at www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157643076561033.

