EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Kaylee Finazzo with the Student of the Month Award for the month of September.

Kaylee Finazzo was nominated by Family and Consumers Education teachers Nicole Heap and Amelia Mierzwa of Edwardsville High School.

Kaylee is the daughter of Gina Miller and Joshua Holtmann. She is very involved in the theater program, where she has achieved thespian status and has become a member of Illinois High School Theatre Festival All-State. Additionally, Kaylee is a member of Drama Club, Tech, and is a National Art Honor Society initiate. In her free time, Kaylee enjoys painting, building sculptures, reading, constructing, and doing graphic design.

In the future, Kaylee would like to either attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign or Southern Illinois University Carbondale. From there, she plans on getting a degree in Art Education and hopes to pursue a career as a middle school art teacher at a school in Illinois.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

