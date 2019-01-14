SPRINGFIELD – Applications are now being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) for the 2019 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Up to three scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year.

"The ICF’s Conservation Achievement Scholarship program helps further the education of young people who have shown interest in being our future conservation leaders,” said Wayne Rosenthal, chairman of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “The scholarships help reward a commitment to natural resources stewardship by students from throughout Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 15, 2019.

Detailed instructions and the 2019 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at:

http://www.ilcf.org/portal/sponsorship-opportunities

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

More like this: