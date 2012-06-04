ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center plans to offer FREE High School Nights every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. this summer beginning June 6. This evening is absolutely free to any high school student, including recent 8th grade graduates.

Students will be asked to show last year's high school I.D. at the door. 8th grade graduates may show a yearbook from last year.

Attendees will enjoy all the fun of the Center which includes all the latest video games, board games, billiards, foosball, air hockey, table tennis as well as their very comfortable movie theater. The Center's café will be open where teens may purchase snacks such as pizza, potato skins, burgers and fries.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located in Downtown Alton at 200 W. 3rd Street. The Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.

www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

