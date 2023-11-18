Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 30, Chicago Hope Academy 28

Camp Point Central 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 20

Class 2A

Wilmington 42, Maroa-Forsyth 7

Athens 39, Shelbyville 6

Class 3A

Byron 26, Lombard Montini 20

Mt. Carmel 63, Roxana 48

Class 4A

Burbank St. Lawrence 31, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 30

Rochester 42, Murphysboro 14

Class 5A

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 38, Wheaton St. Francis 31

Joliet Catholic Academy 31, New Lenox Providence Catholic 21

Class 6A

Cary Grove 28, Lake Zurich 10

East St. Louis 34, Washington 18

Class 7A

Downers Grove North 42, Normal Community 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 64, Batavia 26

Class 8A

Wilmette Loyola Academy 23, Elmhurst York 14

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 49, Barrington 6

