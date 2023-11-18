High School Football State Semifinals Scoreboard
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow 30, Chicago Hope Academy 28
Camp Point Central 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 20
Class 2A
Wilmington 42, Maroa-Forsyth 7
Athens 39, Shelbyville 6
Class 3A
Byron 26, Lombard Montini 20
Mt. Carmel 63, Roxana 48
Class 4A
Burbank St. Lawrence 31, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 30
Rochester 42, Murphysboro 14
Class 5A
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 38, Wheaton St. Francis 31
Joliet Catholic Academy 31, New Lenox Providence Catholic 21
Class 6A
Cary Grove 28, Lake Zurich 10
East St. Louis 34, Washington 18
Class 7A
Downers Grove North 42, Normal Community 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 64, Batavia 26
Class 8A
Wilmette Loyola Academy 23, Elmhurst York 14
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 49, Barrington 6
