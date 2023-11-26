CLASS 1A

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 14, LENA-WINSLOW 0

Elijah Grennebacher scored both touchdowns, on runs of 22 and 11 yards, to give Camp Point Central a 14-0 win and the Class 1A state championship.

Grennebacher ran 24 times for 141 yards and his two touchdowns, while quarterback Nick Moore was four-of-eight passing for 72 yards.

Central finishes the season at 14-0, while Le-Win winds up at 13-1.

CLASS 2A

WILMINGTON 28, ATHENS 3

Ryan Kettman, Cade McCubbin, Kyle Farrell and Jake Castle all ran for touchdowns as Wilmington shut down the Athens offense in going on to a 28-3 win over Athens for the Class 2A championship.

Kettman ran in from four yards out in the first quarter, quarterback McCubbin had a one-yard touchdown run in the third, Farrell ran in on a 78-yard jaunt and Castle scored from three yards away to account for the Wildcats' scores, while Gage Honn connected on a 27-yard field goal in the second for the only score for the Warriors' only points.

Wilmington wins the state championship at 13-1, while Athens ended up 11-3.

CLASS 3A

BYRON 69, MT. CARMEL 7

Andrew Talbert scored three touchdowns, on runs of 29, 38 and 77 yards, while Caden Considine scored twice, on 15 and 17 yards, as Byron won the Class 3A title over Mt Carmel 69-7.

Brayden Knoll also scored twice, on runs of 31 and 34 yards, while quarterback Ayden Shank scored on a one-yard run, Carsen Behn ran in from six yards and Carter Groharing had a 13-yard run for the Tigers' final touchdown.

The Golden Aces got their only touchdown on an 81-yard run by quarterback Blayne Sisson.

Byron wins the championship with a record of 14-0, while Mt Carmel ends the season 12-2.

CLASS 4A

ROCHESTER 59, BURBANK ST. LAURENCE CATHOLIC 38

In a high-scoring and entertaining Class 4A final, Henry Buecker, Nolan Mrozowski and Parker Gillespie scored two touchdowns each as Rochester completed an undefeated season with a championship win over St. Laurence.

Buecker ran in from 12 yards out for his first score, and later caught a 14-yard pass from Bryan Zulauf for his second score that put the Rockets up 14-7. Mrozowski's touchdowns came on a pair of one-yard runs and Gillespie scored on runs from one yard and three yards.

Zulauf also had touchdown passes of 30 yards to Canon Bruce and 20 yards to Lance Ingold and Lach Sullivan kicked a 34-yard field goal to complete the Rochester scoring.

Quarterback Evan Les ran for two touchdowns for the Vikings, scoring from 16 and two yards away, while Aaron Ball also scored twice, on runs of three and 34 yards, Les threw 56 yards to Rob Francis for another St. Laurence touchdown and Collin Bagley kicked a 30-yard field goal.

The Rockets end the season 14-0, while the Vikings conclude at 10-4.

CLASS 5A-8A

In the last four IHSA football finals on Saturday, the Class 5A championship went to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, defeating Joliet Catholic Academy 38-20, In the Class 6A final, Cary-Grove used a 19 play, 71-yard drive that went 10:41 for the winning touchdown as the Trojans defeated East St. Louis 23-20, in the Class 7A final, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic defeated Downers Grove North 35-10 and in the Class 8A final, Wilmette Loyola Academy repeated as state champions, winning over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 26-15.

