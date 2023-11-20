ALTON - Just eight games remain in the IHSA football season as the 16 remaining teams try their luck for a state championship this weekend at Illinois State University Hancock Stadium.

Of those 16 teams, six of them are trying to complete undefeated seasons.

Here is the championship game schedule:

Class 1A

(1) Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. (1) Camp Point Central (13-0) Friday 10 a.m.

Class 2A

(5) Wilmington (12-1) vs. (4) Athens (11-2) Friday 1 p.m.

Class 3A

(1) Byron (13-0) vs. (4) Mt. Carmel (12-1) Friday 4 p.m.

Class 4A

(11) Burbank St. Lawrence (10-3) vs. (1) Rochester (13-0) Friday 7 p.m.

Class 5A

(15) LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (8-5) vs. (12) Joliet Catholic Academy (10-3) Saturday 10 a.m.

Class 6A

(3) Cary Grove (11-2) vs. (4) East St. Louis (11-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

Class 7A

(13) Downers Grove North (11-2) vs. (6) Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-1) Saturday 4 p.m.

Class 8A

(1) Wilmette Loyola Academy (13-0) vs. (2) Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0) Saturday 7 p.m.

