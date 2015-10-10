MARQUETTE 66, BUNKER HILL 20: D'Avion Peebles ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Brady McAfee had 102 yards on the ground to go with a pair of touchdowns as Marquette bounced back from last week's loss at Pawnee with a 66-20 win over Bunker Hill on the road Friday.

“Our offensive line stepped up and that was a big thing for us tonight,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton. “We showed we can be a power-run team and we're looking to finish out strong.”

Trey Aguirre had 70 yards on the ground and also threw for 125 yards as the Explorers went to 4-3 overall, 4-1 in the Prairie State Conference.

Marquette will host Metro East Lutheran-Madison next Friday night and travel to Mount Olive Oct. 23 for the regular-season finale.

MOUNT OLIVE 47, METRO EAST LUTHERAN-MADISON 20: Andrew Jones ran for three touchdowns and threw to Ethan Swenson for two more as Mount Oliver defeated Metro East Lutheran-Madison 47-20 in Mount Olive Friday night.

Maulik Allen had three touchdowns for the Knights (0-7, 0-5 Prairie State Conference), including a 35-yard carry and a 54-yard scoop-and-score; he wound up with 11 carries for 125 yards to lead the Knights, with Damien James going 6-of-15 for 19 yards passing.

The Knights travel to Alton for a 7 p.m. Friday clash against Marquette before closing out the regular season with a game against Pawnee at home Oct. 23.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 31, WATERLOO 28: Civic Memorial had to hang on down the stretch, but defeated Waterloo 31-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo Friday.

Corey Price had three touchdowns for the Eagles; Zach Williams added another TD and Colin Hall had a 26-yard field goal.

The Eagles went to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the MVC; they'll take on Triad on the road at 7 p.m. Friday with the MVC title likely on the line.

OTHER SCORES

Vandalia 25, Piasa Southwestern 0

Jersey 35, Mascoutah 24

This was Jersey's homecoming game and it was the Panthers' first triumph of this season.

