High School Football Round Two Schedule

ALTON - Many area teams high school football teams earned themselves a spot in the second round of the IHSA playoffs. Below are this weekend's local matchups.

Class 1A

(1) Camp Point Central (10-0) @ (9) Hardin Calhoun (7-3) Saturday 2 p.m.

(5) LeRoy (9-1) @ (4) Belleville Althoff Catholic (9-1) Saturday 1:30 p.m.

(6) Casey Westfield (9-1) @ (3) Greenfield Northwestern (10-0)

Class 2A

(8) Nashville (7-3) @ (16) Quincy Notre Dame (5-5) Saturday 1 p.m.

(5) Red Bud (8-2) @ (4) Athens (8-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

(2) Shelbyville (9-1) @ (10) Vandalia (7-3) Saturday 2 p.m.

(3) Johnston City (9-1) @ (11) Breese Mater Dei (7-3) Saturday 1 p.m.

Class 3A

(7) Stanford Olympia (8-2) @ (2) Greenville (10-0) Saturday 3 p.m.

(6) St. Joseph Ogden (8-2) @ (3) Roxana (10-0) Saturday 3 p.m.

Class 4A

(5) Mt. Zion (8-2) @ (4) Breese Central (8-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

Class 5A

(13) Triad (7-3) @ (12) Joliet Catholic (7-3) Saturday 1 p.m.

(6) Metamora (8-2) @ (3) Highland (9-1)

Class 6A

(5) Normal Community West (8-2) @ (4) East St. Louis (8-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

Class 7A

(12) Lincoln-Way West (8-2) @ (28) Collinsville (6-4) Saturday 3 p.m.

Class 8A

(13) Glenbard West (8-2) @ (4) Edwardsville (9-1) Saturday 1 p.m.

(11) Belleville East (8-2) @ (6) Park Ridge Maine South (9-1) Friday 6 p.m.