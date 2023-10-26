ALTON - Round one of the IHSA football playoffs begins this weekend with some games happening Friday night, while most on Saturday afternoon. Below is a schedule of many area teams, where they'll be headed, and when they'll be starting.

Riverbender.com will be attending the games listed in bold.

Class 1A

(16) Bridgeport Red Hill (5-4) @ (1) Camp Point Central (9-0) Saturday 2 p.m.

(9) Hardin-Calhoun (6-3) @ (8) Heyworth (7-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

(13) Tuscola (5-4) @ (4) Althoff Catholic (8-1) Saturday 3 p.m.

(15) Carrollton (5-4) @ (2) Sesser-Valier (9-0) Saturday 1 p.m.

(10) Winchester West Central (6-3) @ (7) Catlin Salt Fork (7-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

(14) Nokomis (5-4) @ (3) Greenfield-Northwestern (9-0) Saturday 2 p.m.

Class 2A

(9) Pana (6-3) @ (8) Nashville (6-3) Saturday 1 p.m.

(13) Piasa Southwestern (5-4) @ (4) Athens (7-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

(12) Chester (5-4) @ (5) Red Bud (7-2) Friday 7 p.m.

(15) Trenton Wesclin (5-4) @ (2) Shelbyville (8-1) Saturday 1 p.m.

(10) Vandalia (6-3) @ (7) Lawrenceville (7-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

(11) Breese Mater Dei (6-3) @ (6) Carmi White County (7-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Class 3A

(15) Fairfield (5-4) @ (2) Greenville (9-0) Saturday 2 p.m.

(10) Litchfield (6-3) @ (7) Stanford Olympia (7-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

(14) Paris (5-4) @ (3) Roxana (9-0) Saturday 3 p.m.

(11) Carlinville (6-3) @ (6) St. Joseph Ogden (7-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

Class 4A

(13) Cahokia (5-4) @ (4) Breese Central (7-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

(10) Freeburg (6-3) @ (7) Charleston (7-2) Saturday 2 p.m.

Class 5A

(13) Triad (6-3) @ (4) Mahomet Seymour (7-2) Friday 7 p.m.

(14) Mt. Vernon (6-3) @ (3) Highland (8-1) Saturday 1 p.m.

Class 6A

(13) Lemont (5-4) @ (4) East St. Louis (7-2) Saturday 3 p.m.

Class 7A

(28) Collinsville (5-4) @ (5) Des Plaines Maine West (9-0) Saturday 3 p.m.

Class 8A

(29) West Aurora (5-4) @ (4) Edwardsville (8-1) Saturday 2 p.m.

(22) Aurora East (6-3) @ (11) Belleville East (7-2) Friday 6 p.m.

More like this: