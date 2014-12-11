EDWARDSVILLE 45, BELLEVILLE EAST 37: Edwardsville went on a game-closing 12-0 run to upend Belleville East 45-37 Tuesday at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville.



The Lancers held a four-point lead midway through the final term before the Tigers, 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, launched their final run in what was a tight game throughout.



Mark Smith led all scorers with 16 points, with A.J. Espinesa getting 15 and Dan Marinko 11. EnRico Sylvester led the Lancers, 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the SWC, with nine points



EDWARDSVILLE 66, BELLEVILLE EAST 18: Makenzie Silvey scored the first 10 points of the game as Edwardsville¹s girls basketballers had no trouble with Belleville East on the road, scoring a 66-18 win over the Lancers.

Silvey ended up with 19 points on the night, with Criste'on Waters scoring 13 and Kate Martin, Aailyah Box and Rachel Prager each getting 10 for the Tigers, who went to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference; it was Edwardsville's 77th straight league win.



The Lancers, 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the league, were led by Morgan St. James with eight points.



ALTON 61, O'FALLON 53: Maurice Edwards scored 12 final-quarter points as Alton held off a fast-charging O'Fallon to take a 61-53 win at O'Fallon's Panther Dome.



Edwards was one of four Redbirds in double figures, leading with 17 points. Darius Edwards had 14 points and Carlos Anderson and Bryan Hudson each had 12 as AHS went to 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference and 5-1 overall.



The Panthers were led by Donovan Franklin with 15 points.



BELLEVILLE WEST 70, GRANITE CITY 45: Belleville West got out of the gates on fire, opening with a 13-0 run, and were never threatened as they defeated Granite City 70-45 at West's gym.



Austin Siebert had three 3-point shots during that initial salvo to set the tone for the Maroons, who went to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Eleven different players scored for the Maroons.



The Warriors, 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the league, were led by Kenny Berry with 25 points.



PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 78, LITCHFIELD 40: Collin Baumgartner had 16 points to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 78-40 win over Litchfield on the road Tuesday.



The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 37-10 first-term lead on the Purple Panthers and blanked them in the second quarter.



Andrew Fry had 14 points and Tyler Rose 10 for Southwestern, who had 10 different players score. The Piasa Birds went to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Central Conference.



HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, JACKSONVILLE ISD 35: Mitch Bick had 19 points and Gus Baalman and Wes Klocke each had 14 as Hardin-Calhoun had no trouble with Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in a Western Illinois Valley tilt Tuesday night



Jamal Garner led ISD with 15 points.



The Warriors went to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WIVC.



ALTON MARQUETTE 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 47: A three-point difference in the first quarter proved decisive as Alton Marquette defeated Metro-East Lutheran 50-47 at MEL¹s gym.



The Explorers took a 12-9 lead at quarter time and both sides had an equal amount of points the rest of the way. The teams each scored 15 points in the second term, 11 in the third and 12 in the final quarter.



Connor Wallace led the Knights with 13 points, with Noah Coddington and Jason Johnson each getting 11.

