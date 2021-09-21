NORMAL – Spencer Hielkema was SIUE's top finisher Friday in the Cougars' second meet of the season at the Redbird Invitational.

Hielkema ran a personal best 8K at the Weibring Golf Club in a time of 26 minutes, 15.2 seconds. He finished 65th overall.

As a team, SIUE placed 12th overall. Illinois was the leading team with four runners among the top 10.

Other finishers for the Cougars were Tyler Guthrie (26:28.1), Cameron Woodard (26:31.2), Blake Panagos (26:43.7), Jackson Edwards (27:22.8) and Zach Walters (28:04.9).

Next up for the Cougars is the Louisville Classic Oct. 2.