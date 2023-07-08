ELLISVILLE, Mo. - Reese Bohlen drove in two runs while Logan Hickman threw a four-inning complete game, striking out seven, as the Alton Post 126 under-15 American Legion baseball team defeated Gamers Baseball Under-14 Blue 5-2 in the junior Legionnaires' opener of the GMB AAA tournament in Ellisville, Mo., in west St. Louis County on Friday evening.

The game was limited to four innings, but Alton was able to string together eight hits in scoring their five runs, holding the Gamers to five hits on the day.

The Gamers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on single runs in the first and second, but Alton scored four times in the third and once more in the fourth to take the win.

Alex Pilger had two hits and a RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while Blake Rensing had two hits, Bohlen had a hit and two RBIs, both Hickman and Jacob Flowers had a hit and RBI each and Joe Stephan also had a hit. Hickman went all the way on the mound in his four innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, walking three and fanning seven.

The junior Legionnaires continue tournament play Saturday and Sunday, then are scheduled to play the Piasa Southwestern High summer team on the road Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The District 22 playoffs also begin this coming week and are set for Monday through Wednesday.

The winner advances to the Illinois Fifth Division tournament in Valmeyer July 14-16, with the winner going to the Illinois state tournament in Wheaton July 20-23. The winner will represent Illinois in the Great Lakes regional tournament in Valparaiso, Ind. July 27-31.

