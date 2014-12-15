Quick and easy holiday gift idea
Find something meaningful to Frame for that beloved family member or for that special person in your life!
How about:
- This year's Holiday Card
- This year's family photo
- Favorite old photo
- Mom's favorite Holiday recipe
- Baby bracelet
- Holiday socks
- Dad's best golf score card
- Important Newspaper clipping
- Marathon T-Shirt
- Kid's Art work
- School program
- Home town postcard
- Grandma's & Granddad's Handkerchief
- Favorite old game board
- Wedding Invitation
- Honeymoon airline Tickets
- Sports tickets
- High School Reunion Memento
*
Get the idea? Just look around, for what's on hand & "Frame-It" for this Holiday!
Just find something meaningful to "Frame-It" for this Holiday, wrap & put under the tree!
*
The good news, you still have plenty of time to Holiday-Splash "Frame-It!
*
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, to all!"
Seize this Season!
Holly Fairfield
Sources: Splash Original!
