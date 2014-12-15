Find something meaningful to Frame for that beloved family member or for that special person in your life!

How about:

- This year's Holiday Card

- This year's family photo

- Favorite old photo

- Mom's favorite Holiday recipe

- Baby bracelet

- Holiday socks

- Dad's best golf score card

- Important Newspaper clipping

- Marathon T-Shirt

- Kid's Art work

- School program

- Home town postcard

- Grandma's & Granddad's Handkerchief

- Favorite old game board

- Wedding Invitation

- Honeymoon airline Tickets

- Sports tickets

- High School Reunion Memento

*

Get the idea? Just look around, for what's on hand & "Frame-It" for this Holiday!

Just find something meaningful to "Frame-It" for this Holiday, wrap & put under the tree!

*

The good news, you still have plenty of time to Holiday-Splash "Frame-It!

*



"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, to all!"

Seize this Season!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Splash Original!

