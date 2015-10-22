Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons will be discussing the dangers of heroin with participants tonight in Madison County’s Juvenile Diversion program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn, Glen Carbon. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons will be discussing the dangers of heroin with participants tonight in Madison County’s Juvenile Diversion program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn, Glen Carbon.

He will be joined by Coroner Steve Nonn and his Chief Investigator Kelly Rogers, Dr. Kari Karidis, an Assistant Principal at Collinsville High School, and Troy Police Officer Chris Coyne who has served as a D.A.R.E. officer for over 17 years.

The program was founded in 2006 and is designed as an alternative to juvenile court for youth offenders. Graduation ceremonies are held throughout the year. Media are welcome to attend; for interviewing specific juveniles and their families, please check in with Pastor Greg Morrison or Barb Tegel upon arriving at the ceremony.

There were 26 confirmed heroin overdose deaths in 2014. Madison County had already surpassed that number with 30 confirmed deaths through July 2015. Gibbons, Nonn and other law enforcement officials in the region continue to be outspoken in their effort to raise awareness about the risk and threat of heroin to Metro-East communities and have spoken to thousands of students as part of that effort.

Additional information on the State's Attorney's Office is located at www.madco-sa.org. More information on the Juvenile Diversion Program can be found at http://gatewayfamilychurch.com/ministries/juvenile-diversion-program/ or https://www.facebook.com/Juvenile-Diversion-Services-113141365372375/.