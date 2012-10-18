Heroes in Style Scrub Sale in AMH Lobby Oct. 23-24
October 18, 2012 2:57 PM
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style uniform sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.
