ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style scrub sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 29. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.

