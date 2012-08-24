Heroes in Style Scrub Sale in AMH Lobby Aug. 28-29 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style scrub sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 29. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip