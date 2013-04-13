Heroes in Style Scrub Sale in AMH Lobby April 16-17
April 13, 2013 11:20 AM
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style uniform sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Tuesday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, April 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.
