H.E.R.O.E.S. Care To Provides Suits For Veterans At SIUE East St. Louis Center
250 Suits Available for Veterans and Active Duty Military on July 26
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE – H.E.R.O.E.S. Care will be providing 250 suits during a Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair on Monday, July 26 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Higher Education campus. The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Building D Multipurpose Center.
Veterans Upward Program Director Bound James Robbins noted that it has been more than 18 months since an event of this type has been held, and there is great need among area veterans. “With the economy reopening, many veterans will be interviewing for job openings, and we can assist by providing a new suit courtesy of our friends at Heroes Care,” Robbins said.
“Since nearly 15% of the active duty force is female and more than 10% of veterans are female, we couldn’t forget our women veterans,” Robbins added. “The National Council of Jewish Women has stepped up to assist our female veterans through their retail locations and programs.”
Proof of military service is required to obtain a suit. Individuals must register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-resource-fair-tickets-159502713911. For directions, visit siue.edu/eslc/contact/maps-and-directions.shtml.
“We have also invited organizations that can provide tangible benefits to area veterans,” Robbins said. “The SIUE East St Louis Higher Education Campus offers an ideal location for veterans in Illinois and Missouri with easy access by car and public transportation.”
Along with SIUE Veterans Upward Bound, the following organizations have committed to attend the Resource Fair:
- American Legion of East St. Louis
- Chestnut Health Services SSF
- Classical Trio of SIUE Students
- COVID Testing and Vaccinations
- Dept. of Veterans Affairs Whole Health
- Dept. of Veterans Affairs Transition Unit
- Dept. of Veterans Affairs Hope Recovery Center
- Disabled American Veterans
- Friends Adult Daycare
- Gateway Veterans in Education Collaborative
- Got Your Six Service Dogs
- Hope Recovery Center
- Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid
- Illinois Department of Employment Security Veterans Services
- Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
- The Joseph Center Homeless Veterans Services
- The Kaufman Fund
- Mobile Vet Center
- National Council of Jewish Women
- Reboot Combat Recovery
- SIUE Career Services
- SIUE Veterans and Military Services
- St. Louis Vet Center
- Scott AFB Transition Unit
- Student Veterans of America
- Travis Mannion Foundation
- VFW of East St. Louis
- The Vet Center of Metro East
- Veterans Advantage Urgent Care
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- VUB Women Veterans Group
- Wounded Warriors Project
For more information, contact 618-874-6296 or veteransub@siue.edu.
H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is an affiliation of program partners working together to provide support to military families in the communities where they live. H.E.R.O.E.S. Care combines the power of national organizations dedicated to providing emergency financial aid, employment opportunities, and mental health care services through a network of specially trained care givers before, during, and after deployment.
With a focus on empowering people and strengthening communities, the SIUE East St. Louis Center is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals—from pre-school through adult—in the Metro East region. The Center offers programs that give the community renewed hope and an opportunity to reach educational, career and life goals. It does so by providing comprehensive programs, services and training in the areas of education, health, social services and the arts.
More like this: