250 Suits Available for Veterans and Active Duty Military on July 26

EDWARDSVILLE – H.E.R.O.E.S. Care will be providing 250 suits during a Veterans and Active Duty Resource Fair on Monday, July 26 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Higher Education campus. The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Building D Multipurpose Center.

Veterans Upward Program Director Bound James Robbins noted that it has been more than 18 months since an event of this type has been held, and there is great need among area veterans. “With the economy reopening, many veterans will be interviewing for job openings, and we can assist by providing a new suit courtesy of our friends at Heroes Care,” Robbins said.

“Since nearly 15% of the active duty force is female and more than 10% of veterans are female, we couldn’t forget our women veterans,” Robbins added. “The National Council of Jewish Women has stepped up to assist our female veterans through their retail locations and programs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Proof of military service is required to obtain a suit. Individuals must register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-resource-fair-tickets-159502713911. For directions, visit siue.edu/eslc/contact/maps-and-directions.shtml.

“We have also invited organizations that can provide tangible benefits to area veterans,” Robbins said. “The SIUE East St Louis Higher Education Campus offers an ideal location for veterans in Illinois and Missouri with easy access by car and public transportation.”

Along with SIUE Veterans Upward Bound, the following organizations have committed to attend the Resource Fair:

American Legion of East St. Louis

Chestnut Health Services SSF

Classical Trio of SIUE Students

COVID Testing and Vaccinations

Dept. of Veterans Affairs Whole Health

Dept. of Veterans Affairs Transition Unit

Dept. of Veterans Affairs Hope Recovery Center

Disabled American Veterans

Friends Adult Daycare

Gateway Veterans in Education Collaborative

Got Your Six Service Dogs

Hope Recovery Center

Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid

Illinois Department of Employment Security Veterans Services

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs

The Joseph Center Homeless Veterans Services

The Kaufman Fund

Mobile Vet Center

National Council of Jewish Women

Reboot Combat Recovery

SIUE Career Services

SIUE Veterans and Military Services

St. Louis Vet Center

Scott AFB Transition Unit

Student Veterans of America

Travis Mannion Foundation

VFW of East St. Louis

The Vet Center of Metro East

Veterans Advantage Urgent Care

Veterans of Foreign Wars

VUB Women Veterans Group

Wounded Warriors Project

For more information, contact 618-874-6296 or veteransub@siue.edu .

H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is an affiliation of program partners working together to provide support to military families in the communities where they live. H.E.R.O.E.S. Care combines the power of national organizations dedicated to providing emergency financial aid, employment opportunities, and mental health care services through a network of specially trained care givers before, during, and after deployment.

With a focus on empowering people and strengthening communities, the SIUE East St. Louis Center is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals—from pre-school through adult—in the Metro East region. The Center offers programs that give the community renewed hope and an opportunity to reach educational, career and life goals. It does so by providing comprehensive programs, services and training in the areas of education, health, social services and the arts.

More like this: