GODFREY - Both fictional and everyday heroes will be celebrated during this year's Great Godfrey Corn Maze.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said this year's idea was chosen by the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Board, who wanted to do something fun to honor heroism. That honor will be illustrated by this year's design, which features a firefighter emblem, a police badge, Batman from DC Comics and Spider-Man from Marvel Comics.

"We thought it would be fun for the community, and a good way to honor our heroes," Caughran said.

The design was presented at Tuesday's Family Fun Festival, as it is every year. It was already cut into the field in mid-June, however, and Caughran said the method used to create the maze each year is a secret.

Other than the design, Caughran said the maze will undergo no major changes. In fact, it has maintained the same price since its beginning: $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

The Great Godfrey Corn Maze will be open from Sept. 1 - Oct. 29.

"We're looking forward to another great season this year," Caughran said.

