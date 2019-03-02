ST. LOUIS – The latest predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis continue to show the Riverbend getting as much as four inches of snow overnight into Sunday.

This is part of yet another widespread weather system bringing accumulating snow to weekend plans. While the promise of spring seems just around the corner, according to the calendar anyway, temperatures behind this snow will fall into the single digits with possible wind chills being as low as 15 below zero by Sunday morning. That bone-chilling cold will be aided by gusty winds from the north, which will have sustained speeds of 10-15, but possible gusts as high as 25 mph Sunday, which could blow snow, causing snow drifts in open areas (like rural farmland). Snow should cease between noon and 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cold temperatures will be the way of things through early next week. Monday will see a low of 10 and Tuesday will see lows of around 12 after Sunday's dismal eight-degree low. A warming trend will begin Wednesday when temperatures may rise above freezing.

While temperatures will continue to warm through the end of next week – into the mid-40s by Friday – NWS Meteorologist Mark Fuchs said another possibility of accumulating snow will come into the area by Thursday night.

“It may come in as rain, but it looks like it could turn to snow overnight,” Fuchs said. “It could even be an accumulating snow.”

As of now, however, possible totals are unavailable as the potential threat is several days away from reaching the area. Riverbender.com will stay updated with the forecast through the night tonight and morning hours tomorrow.

More like this: