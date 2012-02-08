Notre Dame Glee Club Returns to the Campus for St. Patrick’s Day Performance

Godfrey, Ill. – The Notre Dame Glee Club will return to the River Bend for a one-night only performance at Lewis and Clark Community College this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The concert, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Hatheway Cultural Center, marks the group’s second performance on L&C’s Godfrey campus – the first having taken place in 2009. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Notre Dame Glee Club has a rich history of singing and brotherhood spanning the last 92 years. Since the musical tradition began in 1915, more than 2,000 young men have sung with the Club, combining rich traditions of Notre Dame with the highest standards of artistic excellence.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the region to hear one of America’s great, collegiate ensembles, and the fact that they will perform on St. Patrick’s Day will make their presence here that much more exciting for those who celebrate the Irish holiday,” said Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman. “The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation is pleased to present and be a part of this unique offering for the residents of this region.”

Drawing on a wide repertoire of music from ancient polyphony to modern pieces, the Notre Dame Glee Club entertains literally thousands of fans around the country and the world every year. The Club performs four major concerts annually – one in the fall, one at Christmas, one in the spring, and one for the university’s commencement – in addition to many smaller concerts including ND in Revue (Saturday mornings before home Notre Dame football games), Singing Valentines and Christmas Caroling at the women's dorms of Saint Mary's College and Notre Dame.



Tickets for this one-time concert are $10 each ($5 for students) and are now available through the L&C Music Department, as well as all Liberty Bank locations. All proceeds will benefit the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation.

For more information, contact Lewis and Clark’s Media Services department at (618) 468-3200.

