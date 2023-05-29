EDWARDSVILLE - John Hanson, associate at HeplerBroom LLC, in Edwardsville, was installed as president of the Madison County Bar Association (MCBA) on May 25, 2023. Mr. Hanson is the 89th president of the MCBA.

The MCBA board members that took office at the annual meeting include: Chad Richter, first vice president, shareholder at Mathis, Marifian and Richter, Ltd.; Micah Summers, second vice president, attorney at Walton Telken, LLC; Leigh Perica, treasurer, attorney at McCune Law Group; Meghan Kane, recording secretary, member at Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice LLC; Dillon Borri, corresponding secretary, associate at Heyl Royster; and Rebecca Buettner, immediate past-president, assistant state’s attorney at Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

The MCBA is an organization founded in 1926, whose purpose is to cultivate the science of jurisprudence, promote reform in the law, facilitate the administration of justice, and improve public perception of the legal profession through public outreach and service. For more information about the Madison County Bar Association, go to www.madcobar.com.

More like this: