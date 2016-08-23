ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will retire jersey No. 15 of 1989 graduate Craig Hentrich at halftime of the 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, home game against Breese Mater Dei.

The community, former classmates and teammates of Hentrich are invited to attend.

“Craig was an All-American when he was at Marquette. He went on to great success at the University of Notre Dame and, as a Super Bowl Champion, is our most accomplished professional athlete. For such a remarkable career, he deserves this special recognition,” Marquette Catholic Principal Mike Slaughter said.

Slaughter said Hentrich would like former teammates to stand with him during the ceremony and they are asked to RSVP online. Former Marquette Head Football Coach John Waters will introduce Hentrich. Principal and former Head Football Coach Slaughter will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Hentrich had a legendary career in the NFL and retired in 2009 after 17 years. The highlight of Hentrich's career was winning a Super Bowl Championship in 1996 while with the Green Bay Packers. In 1998 and 2003, he was selected as an All-Pro and invited to the Pro Bowl, designations reserved for the best players at their position.

Hentrich also holds the designation as the most successful punter and place kicker in Notre Dame history, where he holds the school record with a career 44.1 yard punting average. He is also the second all-time leading scorer with 294 career points. At Marquette, Hentrich was the most highly recruited high school kicker in the country and was named a USA Today All-American in his high school senior season.

“Craig was also a very good student when he was here. As a school that prepares our students to graduate from college, we are proud that he earned a degree from Notre Dame in the four years he was there,” Slaughter said. “This will be a great night for the Marquette family and we look forward to seeing Craig, his family, former coaches and teammates."

For more info, contact Robert Stephan at (618) 616-8476 or e-mail robert@stephancompany.com. Former players are instructed to RSVP at the following link: http://action.marquettecatholic.org/hentrich.

