JERSEYVILLE - Heneghan & Associates, P.C., civil engineers and surveyors, has recently announced the promotion of Brandon Egelhoff to Project Manager of the firm’s private-sector surveying department.

Heneghan & Associates hired Brandon as an intern in 2006, and he continued working part-time until his full-time employment in 2009. He earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management with a surveying specialization from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and obtained his professional licensure in Illinois in 2016, and in Missouri in 2018.

Bob Manns, President, says “I have known Brandon since he was a hard-working kid out in the neighborhood running his own yard-mowing business. It has been a privilege to see another JCHS graduate stay with our local company, and to watch Brandon grow and succeed as a surveyor and a stockholder, and now in a management role company-wide. Brandon will work with Josh Stumpe, who manages our public-sector surveying operations, and I am excited to see what they can accomplish for the firm. Brandon has been able to work for us on just about everything from surveying to engineering projects to onsite construction observation. I expect his contributions to continue for many years.”

In addition to Brandon’s management role with surveying, he is involved with easements and GIS activities, coordinates the efforts of the surveying and field technician staff members, and also remains active with several engineering clients. Heneghan’s current surveying projects range from individual private surveys, large and small, to commercial ALTA/NSPS surveys to legal descriptions for economic development districts.

Heneghan & Associates, P.C., now in its 32th year of business, is a multi-disciplined consulting firm that provides professional engineering and surveying services to both public and private-sector clients. Their 16 engineers and surveyors have a combined 400-plus years of experience.

Some of the professional services provided by Heneghan and Associates, P.C. includes transportation engineering, land planning/development (residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, recreational), environmental engineering (water, wastewater, stormwater), surveying, and funding assistance.

Current projects in design/construction stages include urban and rural roadway replacement projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, rural water distribution expansions, stormwater/drainage improvement projects, and IDOT surveying projects. Heneghan & Associates has assisted more than 80 communities and 30 water districts, various counties, State agencies, and numerous private clients through the years.

In addition, Heneghan Construction Services, LLC was formed to provide turn-key Design-Build services on a number of public works projects. With five offices located in Centralia, Columbia, Godfrey, and Jerseyville, Illinois and Arnold, Missouri, Heneghan has the unique capability of effectively and efficiently servicing a large region.

If you have any questions about the firm, or would like to discuss an upcoming surveying project, visit their website at www.haengr.com or contact Brandon Egelhoff at bmegelhoff@heneghanassoc.com or 888-291-7615.

