TROY - Jaden Henderson of Triad and Jersey's Logan Schultz will play in the Class 1A state tournament, while both Knights' doubles teams, Marc Froidcoeur and Dillon Henderson, along with the team of Kyle Langenstein and Jake Steward, advanced to the state meet as Triad won its own IHSA Class 1A boy tennis sectional tournament this weekend.

The Knights took the team crown with 28 points, while Highland was second with 20 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic came in third with 13 points, Mascoutah was fourth at 12 points, the Panthers were fifth at 11 points, Marquette Catholic was sixth with 10 points and Waterloo was seventh with eight points. Roxana failed to score.

In the singles competition, Henderson won his first two matches over Nobbe of Waterloo 6-0. 6-1, then took his quarterfinal match over the Explorers' Isringhausen 6-0, 6-1 to qualify for state. Allen Sutherland of Highland, the second-place finisher, won his first match over the Knights' Olson 7-6, 6-0, then the quarterfinal over Baldwin of Waterloo 6-0, 6-0.

Schultz won his opening round match over Slayden of Roxana 6-0, 6-0, then his quarterfinal over Kutz of Highland 6-3, 6-4 to qualify for state. The fourth-place finisher, Althoff's Tyler Schmeider, won his first-round match when Mascoutah's Bowers was forced to retire, then took the quarterfinal match over Bower of Marquette 6-2, 6-3.

In the semifinals, Henderson defeated Schultz 6-0, 6-0 and Sutherland won over Schmeider 6-0, 6-2. Schultz defeated Schmeider in the third-place match 6-3, 6-3 and Henderson won the final over Sutherland 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles, Froidcoeur and Henderson won their opening round match over Marquette's Pranger and Brangenberg 6-0, 6-1, then defeated the Panthers' Roberts and Wargo 6-1, 6-4. Langenstein and Stewart won their first-round match over Jersey's Porter and Hubbel 6-1, 6-0, then their quarterfinal over the Bulldogs' Hunter and Mitchell 6-0, 6-0. John Nester and Cole Curtis of the Crusaders the third-place team, won their opener over the Shells' Strohmeier and Adams 6-1, 6-0, then took the quarterfinal over Roach and Pasley of Highland 6-3, 6-0. The fourth-place team, Sam Norrenberns and Tommy Beck of the Indians, won their first-round match over Marquette's Stork and Wendle 6-2, 6-4, then qualified for state with their quarterfinal win over Feich and Walter of Waterloo 6-4, 6-4.

In the semifinals, Froidcoeur and Henderson defeated Nester and Curtis 6-1, 6-4, while Langenstein and Stewart won over Norrenberns and Beck 6-0, 7-5. Nester and Curtis won the third-place match over Norrenberns and Beck 7-6, 6-3, while in the all-Triad final, it was Froidcoeur and Henderson winning over Langenstein and Stewart 7-6, 6-4.

The top four teams in the singles and doubles move on to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, which will be played Thursday through Saturday, June 10-12, in various sites over northwest suburban Chicago. The tournament will be centered at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

