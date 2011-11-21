Hematology Oncology Consultants Inc. (HOCI) elected Timothy Rearden, MD, as president at its annual shareholders meeting Nov. 17.

HOCI provides medical services at Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital, and recently aligned itself with BJC HealthCare, with BJC providing infusion services, management and staffing effective Dec. 12.

Outgoing president Thomas Ryan, MD, nominated Dr. Rearden to lead the physician group in recognition of Dr. Rearden’s devotion to HOCI and its mission to provide the absolute latest and most advanced medical treatment and technology to the residents of Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois as well as north St. Louis County. HOCI was founded in 1978 to serve the north St. Louis County area and expanded to serve the Illinois community in 1985. Dr. Rearden has been with HOCI since 1995.

“Tim’s membership on the BJC board and his superb clinical skills put him in a unique position to advance the mission of the corporation as it enters a new and exciting phase of its growth with our forthcoming affiliation with BJC and the move of the Alton office to the Alton Memorial Hospital campus,” said Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Rearden is medical director of the Christian Hospital Cancer Care Center, which under his leadership participates in the Southwest Oncology Group national clinical trial research studies to treat cancer patients. Dr. Rearden is also a clinical medicine professor at Washington University School of Medicine and has been on St. Louis magazine’s “Best Doctors in St. Louis” list since 2002, when physicians began voting on physicians in their own specialty that they would choose for themselves or a loved one when medical care is required.

Dr. Timothy Rearden

