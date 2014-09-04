Helping out at West Elementary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE, IL-Pre-K wanted to send a big thank you to Mr. Goetten and Mr. Snyder and their classes for building the pavilion and pouring a sidewalk on the West Pre-K playground. Their hard work has given our students shade on sunny days and the ability to still get to our playground on wet/muddy days. The high school students worked hard and demonstrated the Just Be Jersey way to all of our Pre-K students. Many of our students have watched them work on the projects over the last few weeks. Many of them have commented and asked if they can do what those big boys are doing someday! Thanks so much for your Just Be Jersey – Every Day in Every Way – ways! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip