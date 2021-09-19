SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) today announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded an FY 2021 Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant to Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) in the amount of $92,820. This follows a 2020 grant award that Davis previously announced.

The grant will be used to enroll at least 28 veterans in LLCC’s Truck Driver Training program that results in graduates earning a Commercial Drivers License (CDL). Interested veterans should call LLCC’s Truck Driver Training program at 217-786-2565 to learn more.

“Given the demand for truck drivers it’s great to see these federal dollars being invested to train veterans who served our country for good-paying jobs,” said Davis. “The CDL program at Lincoln Land Community College demonstrates the important role community colleges play in developing a skilled workforce to move our economy forward. As the Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, I continue to advocate for solutions that bolster career and technical education.”

“We are thrilled to again be the recipient of this Truck Driver Training grant to provide free career preparation for our veterans,” said Ken Elmore, Chair of the LLCC Board of Trustees. “The great need for trained truck drivers was highlighted even more during the pandemic, and good jobs await our graduates with average starting salaries of $50,000-$70,000. This grant is especially timely and gratifying since it pairs our deserving veterans with jobs in a very high-need industry.”

