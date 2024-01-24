EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk’s Office, The United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated January 30, 2024, as Help America Vote Day. This day of action is meant to assist election judge recruitment efforts in communities across the country. Madison County is actively recruiting election judges for the upcoming March 19, 2024, General Primary Election and beyond.

Election Judges’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, including setting up voting equipment, signing in and processing voters, demonstrating voting procedures, assisting voters, closing the polls, canvassing, and reporting election results back to the counting center at the night's end.

To be an Election Judge in Illinois, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a US Citizen

Be able to speak, read, and write the English language

Reside in the precinct where selected to serve as a judge

Not be a candidate for any office in the election

Not be a sex offender

If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible to serve if you are a junior or senior in good standing with a GPA of at least 3.0.

Election Judges will be selected and trained by the local election authority and will receive compensation for their work on Election Day.

For more information on becoming an Election Judge or to sign up, please contact Sue @ 618-296-4688

