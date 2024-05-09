EAST ALTON – Helmkamp Construction Co. has introduced an integral change to its organizational structure with the creation of a new position, General Superintendent.

This position has been established so the company has a dedicated resource to help foster superintendent and warehouse success, as well as enhance coordination between field and office operations. Responsibilities include the hiring, development, and coaching of superintendents, warehouse employees, and craftsmen, equipment management, labor management, and labor relations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rob Johnes, President & Owner of Helmkamp Construction, said, “I’m happy to announce that the General Superintendent position will be filled by Brandon Howard. Brandon has managed many highly successful projects in Helmkamp’s portfolio during his 18-year tenure with us. But above that, has the utmost professionalism and respect among his peers and industry partners in the field. He is a great fit for this new role and is sure to help us accomplish the intent behind creating it as we continue to grow our business.”

Howard was recently awarded the General Contractor Field Team Member of the Year at the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council’s awards gala in St. Louis, MO for his collaborative approach in working with project teams on job sites. Helmkamp won the 2024 General Contractor of the Year award in their category.

“I am beyond excited to be the General Superintendent for Helmkamp Construction, and even more so humbled by this opportunity. I feel very fortunate to be surrounded by great people who I admire and consider the best-in-class in this industry. I’m most looking forward to providing support and transparency to every teammate within Helmkamp,” said Howard.

More like this: