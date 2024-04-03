EAST ALTON – Helmkamp Construction Co. proudly announces the appointment of Austin Cichon as Safety Director of the company. With this strategic hire, Helmkamp continues its dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across all its projects and client markets.

As Safety Director, Cichon will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing safety protocols, implementing best practices, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. With his extensive experience and expertise, Cichon brings a wealth of knowledge to Helmkamp Construction, further strengthening its position as a safety-focused leader in construction.

“Austin joins us at an exciting time as we continue to prioritize safety in all aspects of our operations," said Rob Johnes, President & Owner of Helmkamp Construction. "With his track record and leadership skills, we are confident he will play a pivotal role in further enhancing our safety culture and driving continuous improvement."

After attending the University of West Alabama, Austin spent 10 years at a large national contractor as a Safety Engineer, Division Safety Manager, and then Area Safety Manager. He holds multiple safety certifications and credentials and was named a National Safety Council Rising Star in Safety in 2022. His passion for safety and his proactive approach makes him an integral addition to the Helmkamp team.

"I am thrilled to join Helmkamp and lead its safety initiatives," said Cichon. "I was drawn to Helmkamp for the opportunity for growth and I most look forward to taking on new challenges and learning new skills to help the team."

Helmkamp looks forward to the positive impact Austin will bring to its safety initiatives and anticipates continued success under his leadership.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the professional buyers of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

