EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone continues to evolve his staff, elevating Ryan Hellenthal to an assistant coach position.

Veteran coach Ryan Hellenthal joined the men's basketball staff as the Director of Player Development and Basketball Administration in June 2022.

"Ryan is a veteran coach that brings head coaching experience into our program," Barone said. "We started coaching together over 20 years ago at Garden City Community College and I have seen his positive impact on the programs he has been a part of ever since. Last year, Ryan was a huge part of our success in his role as Director of Player Development and Basketball Administration and has earned the opportunity to elevate his role to assistant coach. I look forward to the positive impact Ryan will continue to have on our program moving forward."

The 2023-24 season marks Hellenthal's 22nd year of collegiate coaching and has extensive experience at all levels ranging from NJCAA to NCAA Division I. Prior to coming to SIUE, Hellenthal spent five seasons at Division II Quincy as the head coach, after serving a one-year stint as the Hawks' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator where the hawks finished as one of the final 32 teams in the country in the NCAA tournament in 2016-2017.

"I am extremely thankful to Coach Barone and Athletic Director Andrew Gavin for the opportunity to continue to impact our student-athletes at a high level on and off the court as we pursue championships," Hellenthal said. "Being part of the 'FindAWay' family has been very special to me and I look forward to the continued pursuit of excellence with our great staff and student-athletes."

Hellenthal was on staff for four seasons at Long Beach State for Head Coach Dan Monson, first as Director of Operations and then as an assistant coach. During his time in Long Beach the 49ers won three Big West regular season conference championships, including a trip to the 2012 NCAA tournament. He also previously spent two seasons as the Director of Operations at Boise State from 2008-10.

A 2002 graduate of UIC, Hellenthal is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He is single and resides in Edwardsville.

