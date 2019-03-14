Hilary Heinlein of Edwardsville and Jonathan Himmelberg of Collinsville announce their engagement and upcoming wedding date.

The couple became engaged on July 14, 2018, and the wedding will be Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville and reception following at The LeClaire Room.

Hilary is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Heinlein of Edwardsville and Jonathan is the son of Rick and Kelly Himmelberg of Springfield.

