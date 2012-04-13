Michelle Lonaker, Director for the Heffernan Foundation presents Senior Services Plus Director John Becker, with a check for $2,500.

The Heffernan Foundation was created in 2006 to support Heffernan Group's dedication and commitment to social responsibility through employee philanthropy, volunteerism and education. They are dedicated to giving generously in the communities where their employees work and live. The Heffernan Foundation's Mission is to grant funding to charities that provide direct support and services to our local communities in the areas of shelter, food, education and the preservation of the environment.

On behalf of SSP Staff and our members I want to take this opportunity to thank the Heffernan Foundation for the generous grant. The grant will be used to support services here at SSP. These types of donations allow us to continue to advance SSP’s mission to develop comprehensive and coordinated services; to improve the quality of life, to foster maximum independence and dignity for all seniors. Through the generosity of organizations like this we have seen many lives change for the better, said John Becker, Executive Director for Senior Services Plus.

About Heffernan Insurance:

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest insurance agencies in the United States. With offices in California, Oregon, Missouri and New York, we provide comprehensive insurance solutions and financial services to businesses and individuals across the country. With a strong commitment to community, they give a substantial amount to nonprofits in both financial contributions and hands-on work. For over eight consecutive years, Heffernan is proud to have been named one of the Best Places to Work. With a commitment to people, they take pride in the workplace culture they have cultivated. Grant request are by invitation only.

About Senior Services Plus (SSP) SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002.

