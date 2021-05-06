ALTON - The City of Alton/Illinois-American Water new Alton Splash Pad construction is underway in big fashion.

Daily progress is already being made in the construction of the project, which includes new restrooms and concession stands near the Liberty Bank Amphitheater.

The City of Alton was one of two communities that received a Building Better Communities Grant in 2019. The American-Water Charitable Assocation has partnered with NRPA the past seven years to bring water and nature-based play amenities to communities through the country through the Building Better Communities Grant program.

The City of Alton also received additional financial support through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program to aid in constructing concession and restroom facilities at the splash pad/amphitheater location.

“During the entire eight years here, we have always been doing more things for kids to do and this will be something free,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said of the Alton Splash Pad.

Mayor Walker said the concessions and restroom facilities are desperately needed near the Amphitheater.

“The restrooms and concession facilities should have been addressed when it was first built,” he said. “We could have upward of 10,000 in that area if you include the grassy area and didn’t have any designated concessions or restrooms. All these things will be a big boost to Alton.”

Walker said if weather cooperates, the Alton Splash Pad could be finished sometime this summer and then open for use.

